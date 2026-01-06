Safe air isn’t an impossible aim: Given the administrative will, here’s what could be done right away

What we overlook in these arguments is that WHO standards are not concerned with geophysical or socioeconomic differences; rather, they are based on the best available evidence on what exposure to different forms of pollutants, given varying levels of intensity and duration, does to human health. If India wants to argue that its population is more resilient to air pollution than the rest of the human species, then we need hard proof of that—after all, we have rejected as inadequate WHO standards set on the basis of scientifically valid evidence.