Safe urban spaces for all shouldn’t be a long haul

Swachh Bharat covers urban India too, with roughly similar aims and guidelines. Yet, women still face not just an acute scarcity of public urinal facilities in cities, but also a risk which does not show up on official data charts: that of acquiring infections from unhygienic lavatories. This is so even of private set-ups, big and small, and acts as a cause of anxiety just about anywhere a woman may need to be (or go). Women who cannot work from home and have less control of their time schedules bear the brunt of it. The ‘it’ here is a broad neglect evident in the poor upkeep of what little one can access for urination or a menstrual-pad change. Be it transport hubs or field-work trips by road, office spaces or institutional premises, what seems lost on male radars can often be a red alert for women. For all the slogans that are reeled out, this is a gap that must be closed for a better chance of closing the one in paid employment, which is among the world’s worst. While complex reasons exist for it, clean washrooms would literally serve as a hygiene factor, a welcome signal in settings that are mostly male-set. We need a genuine focus on equity to prevail—and universally so. Setting this right shouldn’t be such a long haul.

