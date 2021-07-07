Indian stock markets have seen substantially increased participation by retail investors over the past year. The volume of trading by foreign and domestic institutions has declined, while the proportion of retail participation has risen significantly. This trend is backed by a swift rise in total demat accounts held by individuals, which saw an addition of 14 million in 2020-21, almost three times higher than during the previous fiscal year. Data from both new and older brokerage firms also shows a huge increase in retail demat accounts.

New post-covid entrants have enjoyed mostly rising markets so far. Since the Nifty 50 briefly traded at less than half of today’s levels in March 2020, markets have swiftly recalibrated, shrugged off the pandemic’s effects and soared past previous highs. The rally that started with frontline index stocks in 2020 shifted to the midcap and small cap space in 2021. Here, lower floats and higher retail participation create spectacular price moves that attract significant retail attention. When momentum shifts, the last in line are left standing once the game of musical chairs ends. Put another way, prices are a Ponzi scheme of expectations; you really don’t want to get into it near the end.

Investors today are assisted by the democratization of information. A decade ago, one would be hard-pressed to find many companies putting out more than press releases. Now, investor calls and detailed presentations are the norm even for smaller companies and provide a steady stream of data to chew on. While institutions are expected to take forecasts with a dose of salt and factor in execution risk in their estimates, retail investors could be less sceptical and fail to contextualize a deluge of seemingly useful information requiring their action. In the coming days, we will likely see outstanding financial performance from listed companies, thanks to the low base of 2020-21’s first quarter. The question investors must ask themselves is: How much of the future has already been priced into specific stocks and sectors? Stock markets are forward looking, and, for the most part, efficient. Information as well as expectations are usually priced instantly or even in advance.

In times of high liquidity, it is a seller’s market, and sellers dictate prices to an increasing number of buyers. Experienced investors will see euphoric conditions as games where you increasingly enter from a position of weakness, since the playing field is asymmetrical, tilted against buyers. When everyone wants to buy, all price incremental estimates are realistic, but when sentiment changes, no price is too low to sell. This shift can come in individual stocks, sectors or even across markets.

Risk assessment is necessary while participating in a seller’s market because investors nearly always pay in advance for business growth and performance that comes much later. A company’s stock bought at 100 times its earnings, for example, could be 30 times earnings in 3 years as per consensus growth estimates, and then even better. A lot can happen in 3 years, though. Investors must assess whether current valuations offer enough margin of safety if growth assumptions do not bear out. Changed sentiments or expectations can be a double whammy of declining price-to-earnings (PE) multiples as well as falling expected earnings. Here’s a simple example to show why valuation matters:

Say, X is bought at ₹1,000 with earnings per share of ₹10, a PE ratio of 100. Earnings are expected to grow to ₹15 in 2022, ₹25 in 2023 and ₹33 in 2024 at a 44% growth rate. This equates to a PE multiple of 30 in 2024. So, you paid 100 PE today to get 30 PE in 2024. But X faces headwinds and cannot earn ₹15 in 2022, posts only ₹13, and is now expected to earn only ₹17 in 2023 and ₹22 in 2024. The growth declines from 44% to 30% and the PE from 100 to 50.

X’s share price of ₹1,000 at 100 PE will get repriced to ₹650 at 50 PE, which is 30 PE in 2024. This is still a fast-growing company, but the investor loses money.

With a simple change in underlying assumptions, the invested capital declines 35% (that’s ₹350 down) and the investor must sell or wait several years for a return to par. The investor always assumes all the risk of any change in underlying assumptions.

An adage that bears repeating: There is many a slip between the cup and the lip.

Initial public offers, or IPOs, are perhaps the most unfavourable asymmetric situation for retail investors. Buoyant markets are a ‘Goldilocks zone’, where sellers call the shots on pricing and the public has almost no contextual information on an IPO-bound company. The pricing of an IPO is done at the sole discretion of the company or its selling shareholders, and there are no restrictions by way of an upper or lower limit. The price is whatever prospective buyers are estimated to be willing to pay. Sellers thus deploy considerable effort wooing institutional and retail investors. It is a marketing exercise for share sellers as much as it is an investment opportunity for people at large. What better time to advertise a sale than when stock markets are in a festive mood and people want to spend money?

This is not to say that an investor cannot find any fair opportunities such market conditions. Valuation is just the collective perception of a stock’s fair value and investors must individually determine if its perceived value is unrealistic or offers an adequate safety margin for error. Eventually, stocks and markets always find a reason to stagnate or correct, just as they do to rally.

Play the games you are likely to win, not those where luck plays a major hand

Tushaar Talwar researches and writes on capital markets.

