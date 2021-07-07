Safety for retail investors lies in quantifying their risk

Investors today are assisted by the democratization of information. A decade ago, one would be hard-pressed to find many companies putting out more than press releases. Now, investor calls and detailed presentations are the norm even for smaller companies and provide a steady stream of data to chew on. While institutions are expected to take forecasts with a dose of salt and factor in execution risk in their estimates, retail investors could be less sceptical and fail to contextualize a deluge of seemingly useful information requiring their action. In the coming days, we will likely see outstanding financial performance from listed companies, thanks to the low base of 2020-21’s first quarter. The question investors must ask themselves is: How much of the future has already been priced into specific stocks and sectors? Stock markets are forward looking, and, for the most part, efficient. Information as well as expectations are usually priced instantly or even in advance.