Safety in public spaces mustn’t be a lost cause

That over a hundred people—adults and children—can lose their lives simply by getting onto a just-repaired walkway over a river is the stuff of nightmares. That such a tragedy came to pass in Morbi, Gujarat, on a clear windless day without a natural disaster in sight is a stark failure of governance. Several questions surround Sunday’s collapse of the century-old suspension bridge. How was it reopened after seven months of repair without a safety clearance, as the municipality said it was? How can municipal authorities justify being in the dark about the privately-held Oreva Group’s invitation of such a disaster? Why were more than 300 people allowed to throng a structure that had the capacity to hold half that number? Nine people have been arrested in the case, including managers, ticket-sellers and guards who were perhaps tasked with crowd control. Surely, the buck cannot just stop there. An FIR has been filed against unnamed “agencies responsible for maintenance and management", charging them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and not just criminal negligence. The administration is right to have invoked serious charges. But the question is: Will it turn its scrutiny inwards? And will those responsible finally pay? India’s record on punishing deadly negligence does not hold out hope. But something major needs to change in favour of safety.

