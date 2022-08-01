Salaries will ebb when the tide is out for tech firms4 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 04:27 PM IST
- India's technology services firms took the simplest way to retain employees—bunging more money at them
Listen to this article
Over the last 18 months, a surge in employee departures at technology services companies came to be known as the Great Resignation. Tech workers resigned in hordes and joined elsewhere at higher salaries while companies tried to retain employees by offering unprecedented hikes and benefits.