Salaries will ebb when the tide is out for tech firms

The Great Resignation can't keep rolling on. As recession fears mass over the US and a possible global downturn coming too, not many would venture to try their luck by switching jobs as they did in the last two years. Most would want to hold tighter to their jobs, making attrition rates fall. If the slowdown gets worse, it could force the IT companies to look at streamlining their operations which would invariably mean layoffs. At the least, the tech sector will not be as short of talent as it was when the pandemic created new demand in the sector.