Opinion
Sam Altman’s $7 trillion AI plan: But then, how else can we save the world?
Summary
- The OpenAI chief’s eye-popping proposal for investment in an AI ecosystem makes the usual tech-startup pitch look like a lemonade-stand idea. Maybe AI is all the world needs. But wait… $7 trillion could wipe out global hunger, help address climate change and provide universal healthcare.
In a world where billionaires launch into space for fun, Sam Altman of OpenAI fame has upped the game of one-upmanship by throwing a number into the universe that has made economists and mathematicians do a collective face-palm: $7 trillion.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more