Non-profit or for-profit? Atlman’s latest idea for OpenAI isn’t a relief
SummaryOpenAI’s chief Sam Altman has announced that plans to turn it into a for-profit company have been dumped. But its cap on profit distribution is to be lifted for a ‘normal capital structure.’ Can Altman really have it both ways?
Sam Altman’s reputation for spin was out in full force this week in a published ‘letter to employees’ saying that he was abandoning plans to turn OpenAI into a for-profit company. Instead, it will “continue to be overseen and controlled" by its non-profit board.