Non-profit or for-profit? Atlman’s latest idea for OpenAI isn’t a relief

One investor who has embraced that vision is Softbank Group CEO Masayoshi Son, whose late entry to OpenAI in March at a high valuation makes it harder to see him getting a 100x return on the $30 billion he’s investing in the company. Yet Son, whose ambitions rank among the most galactic of tech billionaires, is likely holding out hope for magnificent returns. In an interview with Bloomberg Television late last year, Son said that four companies—the “new GAFA" [Google, Apple, Facebook (now Meta) and Amazon]—were going to produce trillion-dollar profits from AI. And he wanted some of it.