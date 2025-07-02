What OpenAI has up its sleeve: An AI gadget mightier than the sword?
Speculation has arisen over Jonathan Ive (of Apple fame) designing a smart pen for OpenAI. If so, the designer’s love of minimalism may set it apart. The most disruptive new tech gizmo may well he one that feels least like technology.
The hottest new collaboration in Silicon Valley is between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Jonathan Ive, the former Apple designer credited with giving iPhones, Macs and AirPods their sleek look. Altman bought Ive’s startup for $6.5 billion earlier this year, releasing a slickly produced video to tease a new ‘family’ of devices that would let people “use AI to create all sorts of wonderful things."