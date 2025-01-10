Sam Altman’s strategic ambiguity on AI sounds a lot like doublespeak
Summary
- OpenAI’s chief seems to be operating a more sophisticated version of the Silicon Valley hype machine. It matters because he isn’t just selling a service but shaping how businesses and policymakers view AI
Remember when OpenAI’s nonprofit board unceremoniously fired Sam Altman? It was a four-day spell in the wilderness for its CEO, sparked by the claim he hadn’t been “consistently candid" with the directors. A year later, Altman isn’t being very consistent about the future of artificial intelligence (AI).