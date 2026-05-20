Altman versus Musk: OpenAI’s CEO won the court battle but could lose the fund-raising war

We have all been in meetings that “could have been an email,” so why not have a jury trial that could have been an AI prompt?
“Is Elon Musk able to sue OpenAI for breach of contract?” we might have asked an artificial intelligence (AI) model before the three-week circus at a federal court in downtown Oakland, California. “No,” should have been the AI model’s answer. “He is too late.”
That was the jury’s anticlimactic verdict on Musk’s effort to sue Sam Altman, OpenAI and Microsoft over transforming OpenAI from a non-profit into a for-profit concern—or “stealing a charity,” as Musk put it more than a dozen times while on the stand. The jury took about two hours to rule unanimously that the statute of limitations for Musk’s claims had expired. The judge agreed, and that was that.