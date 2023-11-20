Opinion
Sam Altman's ouster from OpenAI has brought AI safety back into the spotlight
Summary
- The technology as pessimists see it could deal civilization a decisive blow. AI can’t be stopped or slowed down at this stage, but we could yet make it safer.
When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), one of the most commonly debated issues in the technology community is safety—so much so that it has helped lead to the ouster of OpenAI’s co-founder Sam Altman, according to Bloomberg News.
