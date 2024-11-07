Mint Quick Edit | US polls have expanded the Samosa Caucus. That’s good.
Summary
- Donald Trump’s big victory is the big headline of America’s vote count, but the count of Americans of Indian origin elected to the US Congress has risen too. This is in consonance with India’s growing closeness to the US and could be mutually beneficial.
As US election results unfolded heavily in Donald Trump’s favour, a separate count was underway: of Indian-Americans elected to the House of Representatives. As many as six secured seats, including Suhas Subramanyam, who became the first American of Indian origin to represent Virginia and the East Coast in the US Congress.