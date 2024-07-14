Samsung strike has lessons for AI-focused Big Tech
Summary
- As GenAI technology increasingly threatens to upend entire industries and sow labour unrest, firms creating this turbulence have the responsibility to work with unions and give workers a seat at the table.
It was supposed to be a good week for Samsung Electronics Company, with attention focused on the consumer gadgets to be unveiled last Wednesday at its annual summer product event. Instead, the South Korean tech titan is grappling with an unprecedented three-day strike staged by its largest union.