Samsung strike has lessons for AI-focused Big Tech

Samsung said on Monday that the strike has had no impact on chip output, and markets have so far shrugged off any potential business disruption. But the union is threatening further action later this month if demands are not met, and the optics of thousands of workers rallying amid a monsoon downpour are not great for the country’s wealthiest corporation. Organized labour movements tend to inspire each other, and the Samsung strike could spur similar actions across the tech sector in Asia and beyond.