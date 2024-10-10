Opinion
Samsung is in crisis mode and that’s just what the doctor ordered
Summary
- While Samsung has done well to openly acknowledge its challenges—like high global competition and labour unrest as it downsizes—it is also showing foresight in focusing on long-term competitiveness over quick fixes. A fight-back mentality could help the company stage a revival.
Samsung Electronics Co is having a bad year. South Korea’s largest conglomerate has endured a humbling 2024. It has spent time playing catch-up with rival SK Hynix in making high-bandwidth memory chips for AI powerhouse Nvidia.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more