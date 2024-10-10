Samsung is in crisis mode and that’s just what the doctor ordered

Samsung Electronics Co is having a bad year. South Korea’s largest conglomerate has endured a humbling 2024. It has spent time playing catch-up with rival SK Hynix in making high-bandwidth memory chips for AI powerhouse Nvidia.

Its other core divisions are facing unprecedented levels of competition, from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s booming foundry business to the rise of Chinese phone and display makers. And demand for its conventional chips have sputtered. Samsung shares have plunged 20% this year.

On the labour front, the company faced its first-ever strike at home and is grappling with similar unrest in production units in other markets. It began laying off thousands of employees outside South Korea. If there’s one bright side, it’s that its executive chairman is now on an unusual break from actively confronting any legal issues.

On Tuesday, the world’s largest maker of memory chips and smartphones reported that preliminary third-quarter profits had missed analyst expectations.

It also issued a rare apology and acknowledged that many are talking about a crisis at Samsung in a statement accompanying the guidance. Jun Young-hyun, the company’s recently-appointed chips division head, pledged to focus on long-term competitiveness over short-term solutions.

The only way for Samsung to make a comeback, he added, is by creating “new technologies that do not exist in the world" and beating rivals with “perfect quality."

Executives are wise to instil a crisis mentality within the company if they want to turn things around—this sort of quality-focused overhaul has historically worked for the storied tech giant.

Now comes the hard part of turning these words into actions.

The mass layoffs taking place throughout Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand show that Samsung is committed to cutting costs by putting thousands out of jobs.

But brutal financial cutbacks risk backfiring when people are expected to pull together to create truly new technology. If staff feel they are expendable it can be bad for morale, which can hinder their ability or desire to create innovative products.

Samsung may be trying to walk this tightrope by laying off foreign employees, a less politically provocative move among its workforce at home.

Jun also promised to overhaul organizational structure and working methods to restore its ‘traditional’ roots. He may be trying to take a leaf from former Chairman Kun-Hee Lee, who famously set the stage for Samsung’s exponential growth over the past three decades after noticing the firm was falling behind rivals and facing quality issues in the early 1990s.

Lee gathered managers in Germany in 1993 and issued what became known as the ‘Frankfurt Declaration,’ telling them to “change everything except your wife and children."

A few years later, when Samsung’s mobile phones were suffering quality problems, Lee famously piled up 150,000 of the faulty products in a factory and had workers hammer them to pieces before burning them in front of 2,000 employees.

The late chairman’s insistence that the company transform workflow and improve quality paid off: within a year it had developed the world’s first 256-megabyte DRAM semiconductor. His actions paved the way for the company to become a global tech leader and world’s largest maker of smartphones today.

While Samsung is far from the upstart it was back then, it’s at a similar crossroads. Management is wise to acknowledge the current dilemma, even by taking the seemingly humiliating step of admitting failures publicly. They are also showing foresight in focusing on long-term competitiveness over quick fixes.

The tech sector has recently become obsessed with the idea of ‘founder mode,’ having a singular leader involved in all aspects of running a business as a key driver of success.

But the reality from Silicon Valley to East Asia is that innovation has truly flourished when entrepreneurs and staff alike were in crisis mode—i.e., working together and recognizing that if their startups’ products did not succeed, their companies would fail.

This approach provides a strong incentive for leaders to focus on developing the most important technologies and subordinates to point out errors to superiors.

This sense of urgency is in Samsung’s DNA and it is wise to rekindle it at a time when the company must create truly new and exciting products to break through the mounting competition it now faces.

Past leaders have used dire environments to improve quality and foster innovation. Samsung’s management must find a way to pull this off again. ©bloomberg