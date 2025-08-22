Hydrocarbon hunt: India’s oil and gas churn is high risk, high return
Summary
The country’s Samudra Manthan mission for hydrocarbon exploration comes at just the right moment. The relatively hit-or-miss nature of this business mustn’t obscure the prize.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Independence Day of Samudra Manthan, a mission to accelerate domestic oil and gas exploration, could not have come at a more pressing hour for India.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story