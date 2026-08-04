Samudra Manthan policy: India’s government is boldly venturing where it hasn't gone before

The Samudra Manthan exploration policy framework announced by India’s government offers a well-structured and realistic approach to improving the chances of finding oil and gas reserves in the country.
It comes none too early. The existing policy, which has been in force for a decade, has hardly yielded any significant commercial discoveries.
On the other hand, supply disruptions in the wake of the Gulf crisis have made it imperative to find domestic reserves. Since we import 90% of our oil and half our gas needs, the country’s risk exposure is high.