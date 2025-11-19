Why Sanae Takaichi’s version of Abenomics may end up doing little to help Japan’s economy
Sanae Takaichi may have captured global attention with her bold rhetoric and cinematic debut, but her populist instincts and advocacy of monetary easing at this tricky juncture are a worry. With inflation rising and Japan’s debt already towering, her policy leanings seem inappropriate.
In a country known for electing prime ministers who are mostly reticent on the global stage, Sanae Takaichi represents a distinct break from the past, and not only because she is the first woman prime minister in Japan’s history. She was born in a conservative working class family that had initially resisted her desire to enrol in university. Happily, she did go to university and become a news presenter before she became a politician.