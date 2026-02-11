Meiji Restoration 2.0? Japan looks set to reinvent itself under the bold leadership of Sanae Takaichi
Sanae Takaichi’s massive electoral victory amounts to a rare endorsement of a Japanese leader. She is ready to shake up Japan in more ways than one. Is this country on the verge of a revival that recalls the spirit of the Meiji Restoration?
A photo last month of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi wearing a bright electric blue outfit and playing the drums alongside Korean President Lee Jae Myung is only one of many of Japan’s prime minister to go viral. The image is also remarkable because Korea and Japan have long had a strained relationship. The camaraderie between the two leaders playing a K-pop song radiated out of the photograph in a manner akin to speech balloons. Takaichi’s hands were above her shoulders, as if she had just won a 100-metre sprint.