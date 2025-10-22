Japan’s first female PM has a taste for heavy-metal music that may define her politics
Summary
Japan’s first woman PM Sanae Takaichi promises decisive action and bold reforms. She also seems ready to experiment in ways that could rock the status quo. As a heavy-metal fan, she’ll likely have the nerve to push against resistance. Even so, solving the country’s economic problems won’t be easy.
Sanae Takaichi has just been confirmed as Japan’s first female prime minister. But more important than her gender might be her taste for head-banging in music and politics.
