Sanchar Saathi could secure telecom networks but its success should be determined by its appeal as an app

To be sure, telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that it would be possible to offload Sanchar Saathi. This is a choice everyone must have. Asking people to opt out if they don’t want it, instead of opting in if they do, may be consistent with ‘nudge theory’ to promote adoption. But it does little to allay fears of the app’s very activation resulting in privacy exposure, given that India’s personal data protection regime is yet to take effect, although the government has carved out escape hatches for itself from this law, and the app asks for access to a bewildering range of one’s data.