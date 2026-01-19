Sanctions have become a default tool of hard diplomacy: What this implies for middle powers like India
Strategic autonomy today is not about isolation. It is about room to manoeuvre. India’s measured, interest-driven and quietly adaptive approach offers a realistic model for how middle powers can function in a world of sanctions.
When a series of commercial vessels were recently impounded under newly tightened sanction enforcement, the ripple effects were felt far beyond the intended target. Ships that had been quietly moving sanctioned cargo or operating in regulatory grey zones were abruptly removed from circulation. Consequently, freight routes tightened, insurance premiums spiked and delivery schedules were rewritten overnight.