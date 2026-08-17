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Sapta Dhaara: seven streams of high-priority policy attention for India to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047

Mint Editorial Board
3 min read17 Aug 2026, 07:30 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a seven-point agenda to speed up India’s efforts to become a developed country, or Viksit Bharat, by 2047.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a seven-point agenda to speed up India’s efforts to become a developed country, or Viksit Bharat, by 2047.(PTI)
Summary

The Prime Minister’s emphasis on seven focal endeavours for developed-nation status by 2047 offers India a well streamlined set of national imperatives. Education would have to play the role of a talent tributary to each stream.

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Successive prime ministers of India have used their Independence Day speech to outline the successes of their respective governments and lay out challenges.

Successive prime ministers of India have used their Independence Day speech to outline the successes of their respective governments and lay out challenges.

In the case of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his speeches have not only featured important policy announcements, like the Swachh Bharat Mission launched by his first speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in 2014, but also his government’s vision for the economy and plans to realize it.

In the case of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his speeches have not only featured important policy announcements, like the Swachh Bharat Mission launched by his first speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in 2014, but also his government’s vision for the economy and plans to realize it.

His address on Saturday had all those elements. Modi unveiled a seven-point agenda to speed up India’s efforts to become a developed country, or Viksit Bharat, by 2047.

The “sapta dhaara”—or seven streams—he named to achieve that goal are apparently inspired by the “sapta Sindhu,” a reference to seven ancient rivers whose waters held the vital energy for prosperity, as legend has it, among other bounties.

The streams now in focus are the domestic manufacturing sector, agriculture and food processing, technology, Gati Shakti—or infrastructure for logistics—self-reliance in defence, India’s green and blue economies, and last but not least, the country’s soft power.

Also Read | Why India needs an ‘anti-fragile’ pathway to Viksit Bharat by 2047

This emphasis is not new, with some of these areas of focus having been outlined earlier too.

The ‘Make in India’ programme, for instance, is now etched in the policy framework as part of an ambition to turn the country into a factory for the world.

Or, for that matter, the Gati Shakti initiative launched earlier to overhaul India’s creaky logistics infrastructure—from ports to airports and roads to highways—so that faster moving goods can help manufacturers compete in all accessible markets.

While beginnings have already been made in all seven endeavours, this streamlined list of the Modi government’s priorities hints at which way public funds will flow in the years ahead. It is a timely exercise.

As open markets like America’s begin to retreat behind tariff walls and globalization suffers geopolitical reversals, India must rely on itself for key enablers of its economic emergence, especially now that denial regimes are taking shape in plain sight.

Also Read | Joyful learning: it's an idea that must not be taken too far

The same logic applies to national security and autonomy amid US-China rivalry that could raise the costs of neutrality. Today’s imperatives explain other streams as well. In technology and innovation, India’s stakes are high as these increasingly underpin value generation.

All this must go with climate action, so the green use of clean energy and blue-sky hunt for new resources assume priority too. As for soft power, broadly defined as global influence exerted by everything other than the force of arms, the concept has been gaining salience as a policy aim.

In India’s case, the global promotion of yoga is often cited as an example. Given the fuzzy nature of soft power, though, how amenable it is to a centralized strategy tends to split opinion.

Also Read | Education is in crisis: why India must go well beyond half answers

Other notable initiatives highlighted by Modi include a drive to train 10 million youth in artificial intelligence (AI) and a plan to provide free online coaching for students. The former is aligned with a larger push for AI diffusion while the latter aims to widen access to career paths opened up by competitive exams.

Both seem like a response to last month’s student protests. But the long-term aim must be to improve our formal education system. Third-party coaching should not be required at all.

Broadly speaking, all seven streams would need tributaries of human talent for them to sparkle, with or without the aid of AI. Education, thus, has a vital role to play.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsSapta Dhaara: seven streams of high-priority policy attention for India to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047

Sapta Dhaara: seven streams of high-priority policy attention for India to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047

Mint Editorial Board
3 min read17 Aug 2026, 07:30 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a seven-point agenda to speed up India’s efforts to become a developed country, or Viksit Bharat, by 2047.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a seven-point agenda to speed up India’s efforts to become a developed country, or Viksit Bharat, by 2047.(PTI)
Summary

The Prime Minister’s emphasis on seven focal endeavours for developed-nation status by 2047 offers India a well streamlined set of national imperatives. Education would have to play the role of a talent tributary to each stream.

Gift this article

Successive prime ministers of India have used their Independence Day speech to outline the successes of their respective governments and lay out challenges.

Successive prime ministers of India have used their Independence Day speech to outline the successes of their respective governments and lay out challenges.

In the case of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his speeches have not only featured important policy announcements, like the Swachh Bharat Mission launched by his first speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in 2014, but also his government’s vision for the economy and plans to realize it.

In the case of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his speeches have not only featured important policy announcements, like the Swachh Bharat Mission launched by his first speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in 2014, but also his government’s vision for the economy and plans to realize it.

His address on Saturday had all those elements. Modi unveiled a seven-point agenda to speed up India’s efforts to become a developed country, or Viksit Bharat, by 2047.

The “sapta dhaara”—or seven streams—he named to achieve that goal are apparently inspired by the “sapta Sindhu,” a reference to seven ancient rivers whose waters held the vital energy for prosperity, as legend has it, among other bounties.

The streams now in focus are the domestic manufacturing sector, agriculture and food processing, technology, Gati Shakti—or infrastructure for logistics—self-reliance in defence, India’s green and blue economies, and last but not least, the country’s soft power.

Also Read | Why India needs an ‘anti-fragile’ pathway to Viksit Bharat by 2047

This emphasis is not new, with some of these areas of focus having been outlined earlier too.

The ‘Make in India’ programme, for instance, is now etched in the policy framework as part of an ambition to turn the country into a factory for the world.

Or, for that matter, the Gati Shakti initiative launched earlier to overhaul India’s creaky logistics infrastructure—from ports to airports and roads to highways—so that faster moving goods can help manufacturers compete in all accessible markets.

While beginnings have already been made in all seven endeavours, this streamlined list of the Modi government’s priorities hints at which way public funds will flow in the years ahead. It is a timely exercise.

As open markets like America’s begin to retreat behind tariff walls and globalization suffers geopolitical reversals, India must rely on itself for key enablers of its economic emergence, especially now that denial regimes are taking shape in plain sight.

Also Read | Joyful learning: it's an idea that must not be taken too far

The same logic applies to national security and autonomy amid US-China rivalry that could raise the costs of neutrality. Today’s imperatives explain other streams as well. In technology and innovation, India’s stakes are high as these increasingly underpin value generation.

All this must go with climate action, so the green use of clean energy and blue-sky hunt for new resources assume priority too. As for soft power, broadly defined as global influence exerted by everything other than the force of arms, the concept has been gaining salience as a policy aim.

In India’s case, the global promotion of yoga is often cited as an example. Given the fuzzy nature of soft power, though, how amenable it is to a centralized strategy tends to split opinion.

Also Read | Education is in crisis: why India must go well beyond half answers

Other notable initiatives highlighted by Modi include a drive to train 10 million youth in artificial intelligence (AI) and a plan to provide free online coaching for students. The former is aligned with a larger push for AI diffusion while the latter aims to widen access to career paths opened up by competitive exams.

Both seem like a response to last month’s student protests. But the long-term aim must be to improve our formal education system. Third-party coaching should not be required at all.

Broadly speaking, all seven streams would need tributaries of human talent for them to sparkle, with or without the aid of AI. Education, thus, has a vital role to play.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsSapta Dhaara: seven streams of high-priority policy attention for India to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047
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