Saregama stock – A new tune one more time?
Summary
- In over two decades, the stock value has increased a hundredfold, and impressively, it has also yielded returns of more than fivefold in just the past five years as of 2023
Saregama shares have journeyed through the stock market much like a musical odyssey, lying dormant amid the relentless advent of new technologies such as CDs, DVDs, MP3 pen drives, and digital formats, only to find resurgence with its Carvaan product. Launched in 2017, the retro-designed portable digital music player tapped into the nostalgia of boomers and Gen X, celebrating icons from Rafi and Lata to Kumar Sanu and Sonu Nigam.