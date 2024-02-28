Saregama stock – A new tune one more time?

Over 20 years, the stock multiplied 100 times, and for those considering shorter spans reflective of the “Robinhood" world – it has delivered more than 5 times returns in just five years as of 2023. What Pulsar did for Bajaj Auto, Saregama did for its namesake company – breathing life into India’s oldest music label that has come to be known for its innovation and marketing. The company has grown its revenue from operations at 22% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) between fiscal year 2016-17 (FY17) and FY23, while profit before tax has risen 58% during the same period.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial