Sasmit Patra: How India can lower UPI risks for the next decade

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) completes 10 years in August. Looking back, one would characterize this instant payment system as a resounding success. UPI recorded 24,162 crore transactions in 2025-26, valued at ₹314 trillion.
More importantly, UPI now facilitates more than 80% of India’s digital payments. All of these payments pass through a single switch, a central software built by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) that helps in moving each payment from the payer’s bank to the receiver’s bank.