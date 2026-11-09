Sasmit Patra: How India can lower UPI risks for the next decade

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) completes 10 years in August. Looking back, one would characterize this instant payment system as a resounding success. UPI recorded 24,162 crore transactions in 2025-26, valued at ₹314 trillion.
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) completes 10 years in August. Looking back, one would characterize this instant payment system as a resounding success. UPI recorded 24,162 crore transactions in 2025-26, valued at ₹314 trillion.
More importantly, UPI now facilitates more than 80% of India’s digital payments. All of these payments pass through a single switch, a central software built by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) that helps in moving each payment from the payer’s bank to the receiver’s bank.
More importantly, UPI now facilitates more than 80% of India’s digital payments. All of these payments pass through a single switch, a central software built by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) that helps in moving each payment from the payer’s bank to the receiver’s bank.
Additionally, looking at the application layer above the switch, we find that most transactions that arrive at this switch stem from two applications only, indicating concentration at both the layers.
Interestingly, in the three weeks leading to 12 April 2025, this switch had to deal with four disruptions. The longest one pulled services down for several hours after banks ended up flooding the switch with multiple automated requests to check whether their payments had gone through.
But this is not to highlight the lack of resilience with regards to disruptions. NPCI has data centres operating in Chennai and Hyderabad, an ISO 22301 certification, with regular assessments by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) against international standards to keep the recovery threshold within two hours.
However, these precautions only address one kind of risk, which is the loss of a data centre. The disruption in April 2025 was different—both the data centres were operating fine and the issue was with the switch, which received more requests than its processing capacity.
These disruptions were unusual, but RBI had cautioned against the risk of a single retail payments operator in June 2018. Additionally, taking into account NPCI’s importance, RBI had in 2019 suggested that an alternative rail would be helpful in ensuring financial stability. Thus, it finalized a framework for a New Umbrella Entity in 2020—a second operator.
A total of six consortia applied, but the implementation stalled in April 2023, with the proposals lacking innovation, ultimately leading the plan to be shelved. Since last year, the regulatory response has focused on internal actions, with a review meeting chaired by the finance minister, stricter rules on bank queries and a payments vision 2028 document, although it does not propose a standby rail. Presently, with the NPCI planning on developing a protocol for artificial intelligence (AI) agents to make UPI payments on behalf of customers, the case for a standby switch becomes stronger.
Explained in simple terms—the outage last year was caused by automated systems retrying faster than the capacity that the underlying switch could handle. Agentic payments mimic that behaviour at a much larger scale.
Beyond the dependence on a single switch, the concentration at the application layer is another point of concern, with just two applications having a majority share. NPCI has known this for years. It proposed a 30% ceiling on any single third party app in November 2020, but implementation has been extended twice, most recently to 31 December 2026.
A likely reason is that creating a ceiling for organizations that have already scaled is hard. A backup switch offers a way around, such that the controls are designed right from on-boarding instead of being imposed on an established market.
The question then is what should a backup switch look like? There are four guiding principles:
First, the backup switch needs to be implemented as a resilience utility. It would follow the same UPI standards and also settle through RBI similar to how UPI does. What would differ is the architecture. If the backup is a clone of NPCI’s software architecture, it would stand to carry the same risk. Any flaw in one architecture could be replicated in the backup. Therefore, the implementation has to be independent, but of the same specification.
Prior research by FedNow highlights this—an alternative rail immensely benefits resiliency, alongside the private real-time payments network. The backup rail can resolve the concentration issue too, by writing a concentration ceiling into the authorization, and portability of UPI addresses across third-party apps.
Second, the institution picked to run this backup layer needs to have credibility. The Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services (IFTAS) operates INFINET, which is a closed network that is connected with each bank in the country, and acts as a messaging layer for RTGS and NEFT transactions. Thus, a central bank subsidiary operating critical payment infrastructure is not an experimental idea in India.
Another option could be a second bank-owned not-for-profit entity on the NPCI model. Either of these could be authorized by RBI under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 as a backup rail with defined triggers.
Third, the focus should be to build a degraded mode now, till the time the standby is being built. NPCI is already developing near field communication for UPI payments. Similarly, UPI Lite X has allowed small offline payments since 2023. RBI could look towards mandating both these as fallback options—if the primary switch is unavailable, apps could switch to small value queued payments that settle when the system resumes operation.
Lastly, focus on disclosures and testing. NPCI till now has only explained one of the four disruptions that took place in 2025. For greater transparency, NPCI could publish a report after every disruption and share quarterly figures on availability, number of incidents and recovery time; coupled with a regular ecosystem-focused failover exercise to ensure that the backup is working as intended.
These principles fit well within the RBI payment vision 2028 horizon. India has built a successful payment system that is studied the world over, and the second decade must now focus on making sure it stays available on the days it is tested the most.
The author is a Rajya Sabha member.