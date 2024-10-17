Allocate or auction spectrum? Let India’s telecom policy goals settle
Summary
- Satellite spectrum allotment should go by what the country hopes to achieve. For the inclusion of underserved areas, we should go for cheap allocation. In urban India, however, we should aim for a level playing field to maximize competition.
Communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified on Tuesday that airwave spectrum for telecom services via satellite would be awarded by means of administrative allocation. This is what Elon Musk, whose Starlink plans to beam the internet to dishes in India from low-earth orbit, has been asking for.