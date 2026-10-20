Delhi smog: Why satellites and machinery are unlikely to solve the problem—and what actually might

Prospects for change are about as gloomy as Delhi’s skies during Diwali. Decades of effort to shift India’s rice and wheat bowl away from Punjab and Haryana towards eastern states have barely dented paddy cultivation near the capital. Attempts to persuade farmers to switch to less environmentally damaging crops such as corn and lentils have fared little better. The result is a paradox: India keeps encouraging farmers to grow rice beyond the needs of its 1.4 billion people. Government inventories have swelled to record levels this year: 10 times above the required buffer.