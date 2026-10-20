Delhi smog: Why satellites and machinery are unlikely to solve the problem—and what actually might

Launched around the turn of the millennium, Nasa’s Terra and Aqua satellites have served as workhorses of climate observation for decades. From 700km above Earth, they track clouds, algae, forests, smoke plumes and fires, producing some of the most iconic images ever captured from orbit.
Yet farmers in India have been thwarting these sophisticated eyes in the sky with techniques that have barely changed since the Stone Age. That helps explain why technocratic efforts to tackle Delhi’s chronic air pollution keep falling short.