Saubhagya – A dream we dared to achieve

Implementation of SAUBHGYA in itself was a remarkable success story of Cooperative Federalism where both the State and Central Governments worked with seamless coordination for timely achievement of targets. 56 DISCOMs worked tirelessly across the length and breadth of the country to ensure electricity connections to every willing household. Saubhagya camps were organised at village level to reach out to the beneficiaries and to facilitate on-the-spot electricity connections – ensuring that no household was left out. A special fleet of ‘Saubhagya Raths’ were flagged off across various states in the country to create awareness among the people and to also identify every household without electricity that may have failed to register under the scheme initially. A Control Room that worked 24x7 was set up to assist the beneficiaries on all scheme-related queries, address their grievances and also provide electricity connections with the support of DISCOM for speedy resolution. In locations where the solutions were not techno-economically viable due to scattered households, stand-alone Solar PV-based systems were installed. Our efforts translated into connecting millions to the mainstream development pipeline of our country and even more so energizing millions of smiles.