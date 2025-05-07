Counter-intuitive: Why Opec wants lower oil prices

Third, Arabia has also historically battled external producers—the biggest being the US. In 2014-16, it flooded the market to crush US shale producers. Famously, former Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi told American drillers in February 2016 they could “lower costs, borrow cash or liquidate" in the face of sub-$50-a-barrel prices. But declaring another price war against shale oil players would be politically difficult for Riyadh. Donald Trump appears to want lower oil prices, even if it may hurt its domestic energy industry. But American lawmakers like Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, for example may not agree.