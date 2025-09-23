Saudi Arabia and Pakistan just formed a defence pact—India must rethink strategy
New Delhi must carefully navigate a complex geo-strategic web now, strengthening ties with its West Asian partners in the face of a Nato-like alliance between Riyadh and Islamabad. Pathways exist, but India’s strategic approach will need to be sharp and thoughtful.
On 17 September 2025, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Pakistan, projecting itself as the only nuclear-armed Muslim majority state, entered a strategic mutual defence agreement (SMDA). The bilateral pact has a key clause which underlines their mutual commitment by stating that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both."