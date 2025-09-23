Saudi Arabia and Pakistan just formed a defence pact—India must rethink strategy

The SMDA lays out a mechanism for consultation and cooperation between the KSA and Pakistan to ensure “joint deterrence against any aggression." To strengthen its position, Pakistani officials have left space for ambiguity over the extension of a nuclear shield to the KSA as part of the agreement. The KSA is thought to harbour ambitions of building its own nuclear bomb for dominance over the region and this pact could possibly act as an enabler, a proposition that clearly stands against Iranian and Israeli interests.