The Pakistan-Saudi mutual security pact exposes cracks in the American world order
US allies are growing wary of an America that burns and builds bridges without warning, and it’s beginning to show.The security pact signed by Islamabad and Riyadh is just the start. Nobody will be happy in this new arrangement, but India must remember that a friend to all is a friend to none.
Given the long history of cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, it’s tempting to dismiss their announcement of a mutual security pact as mere paperwork, formalizing a relationship that already exists. But it’s much more than that. This is the first concrete indication of what a post-American world might look like—one that is far more insecure, unstable and unhappy.