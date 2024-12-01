Saudi Arabia’s liberalization is visible in its popular culture
Summary
- A visit to the kingdom was a pleasant surprise. It’s clear that Riyadh’s moves to open it up are having an impact. On infrastructure, it was ahead. On other stuff, it’s emerging.
Saudi Arabia’s unprecedented attempt to diversify from an oil economy to something more sustainable seems to be churning along nicely. The female labour participation rate has nearly doubled to 36% from 2016, the year Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman laid out his Vision 2030. Unemployment is at a record low. Last year, the number of domestic and foreign tourists exceeded 100 million for the first time.