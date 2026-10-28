Saudi Arabia vs Houthi rebels: It's time to look beyond the US

Saudi Arabia has a serious problem with Houthi insurgents in its large, mountainous neighbour, Yemen. The Saudis have been fighting there in support of the internationally recognized Yemeni government for more than a decade, but Houthi rebels—with enormous support from Iran—continue to threaten Yemen’s stability and attack Saudi Arabia directly.
This vicious civil war has gone on for 12 years, starting with the rebel seizure of the capital, Sanaa, in 2014. Since then, nearly 400,000 people have died in the fighting, and the conflict has only intensified since the Israel-Hamas war began in 2023.