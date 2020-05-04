The covid-19 pandemic has battered all sectors of the economy, but perhaps none so badly as India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). If the sector was left weakened by the twin shocks of demonetization and a cumbersome goods and services tax in 2016 and 2017, the coronavirus lockdown of 2020 appears to have sounded the death knell of many. The business operations of most have been more or less under siege for more than 40 days now, but the government is yet to firm up a fiscal support package that would relieve their stress. Even as discussions go on in New Delhi over the specifics of an MSME-aimed stimulus, as reported, small enterprises continue to reel. Their cash inflows have either disappeared or slowed to a trickle, even as wage bills and overheads on rent, electricity, etc., still have to be borne. Unless the Centre pays their workers, or gives them adequate money for this, entrepreneurs who run small units fear they might be forced into either violating labour laws or shutting down. At the very least, they want their power bills waived for the no-work period.

Unlike larger firms that operate on annual or quarterly budgets, small firms have very few cash reserves and tend to rotate tiny sums of capital in very quick cycles. What some of them rake in during the course of a week—or even a day—is the money they use to plough back into inputs and defray expenses. When money is stretched so tautly across operations, the slightest disruption causes havoc. Not all of them are so badly off. Some do avail of bank credit as working capital, and a few could even attract foreign investors, especially start-ups that hold promise. But the vast majority are in deep distress. By one count, there are over 63 million MSMEs, offering assorted services and making stuff that ranges from machine parts and specialist paints to bread and shopping bags. Together, they account for roughly 30% of our gross domestic product, about two-fifths of our exports, and employ at least 120 million people. A significant number of MSMEs are suppliers of intermediate products to large companies. If this sector suffers a collapse, a risk seen to be rising by the day, it would not just leave too many Indians jobless, its pain would permeate the rest of the economy.

The easing of foreign investment rules, an idea that has been floated in some quarters, would help only a handful of MSMEs. Such set-ups are not on global radars. Another proposal involves generous credit extension. So far, heightened risk aversion among lenders has kept funds from reaching all but a few upper-end MSMEs. The way out of this is for the government to act as guarantor of such relief loans—in effect, offering to pick up the tab for any default. In addition, the Centre could consider an interest rate subsidy to lighten the payback burden on small firms. It would still be a challenge to ensure a wide dispersal of such a scheme’s benefits. This is why direct hand-outs must go in tandem with credit disbursal. The fewer the checkpoints for State giveaways, the less likely they will suffer a paper-jam squeeze. The risk of funds being siphoned off would be higher too, but some leakages in any rescue plan for this sector seem inevitable. Let’s not lose time trying to plug them all. A fiscal package for MSMEs is late already. The longer it takes, the harder it gets for small enterprises to stay in business. Lives have been saved, but livelihoods are at threat.

