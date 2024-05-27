Savings flowing into equity: Not a pandemic blip but a basic shift
Summary
- Call it the equitization of Indian savings. With India's stock market capitalization in the $5 trillion plus club, more and more people will invest in stock markets as India’s middle class expands, incomes rise and youth bulge adopts mutual funds. Share ownership is rising fast.
Over the past four years, we have been amazed by the notable increase in the number of demat accounts, SIP investment flows, mutual fund (MF) investor count and similar data. The number of unique investors in Indian equity markets has nearly tripled since 2020 to 90 million. Equally impressive, the number of investors in mutual funds (unique PAN holders) has more than doubled from 21 million as of December 2020 to 45 million as of April 2024.