Savings flowing into equity: Not a pandemic blip but a basic shift

Befriend the trend: I am not suggesting that this mega trend will be smooth. Indeed, it will experience fluctuations influenced by historical and projected returns from various asset classes like equity, real estate and debt. Changes in taxation could also impact it. However, the broader growth in equity participation by Indian investors is likely to sustain over the next decade, if not longer. As India continues to evolve, the move towards equity is not just a pandemic blip but a fundamental shift that is likely to endure.