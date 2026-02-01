Savings slowdown: The budget for 2026-27 does little to address a major financial problem
Summary
India’s headline growth numbers look reassuring, but it has missed an opportunity to fix a pressing problem. With household savings slowing, banks are short of funds. A few fiscal remedies could have helped
A lot has been said and written about India’s economic resilience, with the assertions focusing largely on a rising real GDP growth rate and dropping consumer inflation rate.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story