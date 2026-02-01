The banking sector has been demanding that interest income on deposits be treated like capital gains. While the merits of that specific suggestion can be debated separately, shrinking bank deposits have bumped against rising demand for credit, forcing banks to slow down credit disbursal in some cases, or to depend on non-deposit funding sources, which has hurt margins. Aggregate deposits have grown 8.5% since April, while bank credit in the same period has gone up by 10.4%.