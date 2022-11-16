Savvy investors won’t be swayed by LIC’s 1,000% rise in net profits

The jump in PAT is connected to changes in the payout. LIC has reduced the payout on par policies, from an earlier 98 per cent paid to policyholders to 95 per cent paid in the past three quarters. It intends to cut this to 90 per cent paid to policyholders, in future. LIC clubbed the three quarters of surplus income created by this shift in payout ratio and declared it as PAT in Q2.