Savvy shareholders care about business sustainability

Sustainability is not just about processes, but also people. Take farming. As weather patterns change, reducing emissions will become even more critical, not just for sustainable farming but for its very survival. That is an important statement, given that about 40% of all jobs in India are in agriculture. Scientists at the Environmental Defence Fund (which I advise in India) support a project in Bihar that secures farm incomes and is also climate compliant. We call this ‘climate-smart’ agriculture. More than 350,000 farmers are enrolled in a digital platform that gives them tips on better ways to farm. The results have been startling: incomes increased by up to 50% and the programme is now expanding into Maharashtra. Science is at the heart of EDF’s work, which makes our research on emissions from rice cultivation (notably methane, a potent greenhouse gas) of fundamental relevance to India. The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change database now includes EDF’s study data.

