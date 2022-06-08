Say no to ‘friend-shoring’ before it reverses gains of globalization5 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 10:15 PM IST
What begins as a national security move could get out of hand and Balkanize global commerce to everyone’s eventual regret
In an important speech to the Atlantic Council in April, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen issued a welcome call for revitalizing the world economic order. But she also generated headlines with a single sentence advocating what she called “friend-shoring": that is, limiting the trade of key inputs to trusted countries in order to reduce risks to the supply chains on which the US and its partners rely.