Say no to ‘friend-shoring’ before it reverses gains of globalization

The benefits of a global supply chain stem precisely from the fact that it involves countries with different income levels, allowing each to bring its comparative advantage to the production process – PhD researchers from one, for example, and unskilled assembly-line workers from another. Friend-shoring would tend to eliminate this dynamic, thereby increasing production costs and consumer prices. While some labour unions would welcome the reduced competition, the rest of us would regret it. Moreover, it is not even clear that on-shoring or near-shoring production helps to increase resilience or the reliability of supply. In the US, baby formula is supplied by a government-supported oligopoly of four domestic firms that are protected from foreign competition by high tariffs. But, at this moment, there is no baby formula to be had in some US states, owing to problems in just one facility. So much for domestic resilience!

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}