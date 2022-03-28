Saying goodbye to buying the world a Coke may prove costly

That doesn’t mean there aren’t big costs. There was a social media outcry against a US businessman, Christopher Wynne, who owns Papa John’s franchises in Russia, for staying there. It’s one thing for major global corporations to exit Russia, including Papa John’s corporate parent, but suspending operations is a bigger sacrifice for franchise owners whose businesses are more dependent on the Russian market. Wynne, who has worked in Russia for decades, wrote on Facebook, “I have spent 20 years trying to build a cultural bridge based upon hard work and honesty. I refuse to sever relationships or put people out of work who have bought into those basic values. That would be un-American." His dilemma illustrates why ethical capitalism rarely comes with easy answers or universal values. That’s why the shareholder model, in which companies are singularly focused on profits, has its merits and lately seems underrated. It’s impossible to please every politically-engaged employee plus the community and shareholders without engaging in some level of hypocrisy or arbitrary decision making. Often it amounts to corporations using economic diplomacy in response to social activism. That not only leads to less stable alliances abroad, but also greater business risk. It’s nearly impossible to anticipate which causes will gain attention when.

