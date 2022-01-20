Say’s Law works: Supply does create its own demand

Governments, especially of developing countries, in choosing between competing uses of limited fiscal resources, have tried to optimize state expenditure with the aim of maximizing its beneficial impact across sectors. Allocations, however, require more deliberation. Infrastructure spending is one such lever that can have advantageous ripple effects on the rest of the economy. A 2019 Reserve Bank of India report found that ‘Central Capex’ has a multiplier ratio of 3.25, which Indian policymakers have intuitively grasped since the heydey of central planning. Infrastructure received attention for the first time in the Sixth Five-Year Plan (1980-85) and continued to be a crucial component of all further plans and budgets. Its share has only increased since, both in terms of budget allocation and our policy focus, in myriad ways. The definition of infrastructure keeps expanding, which provides projects included in it access to easier bank loans and attractive tax benefits. The government has made huge financial commitments through production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes as well as the “Panchamrit Commitments" made at CoP-21, which aim at developing a cutting-edge and adaptive infrastructure base to rev up India’s growth engine, while coping with climate change. This indicates its salience even in times of economic disruption and transition imperatives.

